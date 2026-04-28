Taking Back Sunday announces fall US tour

Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at The Greek Theatre on September 18, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Coheed And Cambria Perform At The Greek Theatre

Taking Back Sunday has announced a U.S. tour for the fall.

The trek kicks off Sept. 16 in Nashville and concludes Oct. 18 in Las Vegas. The bill also includes Thrice and Saves the Day.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TakingBackSunday.com.

You can also catch Taking Back Sunday live on their spring U.S. tour, kicking off in May.

The most recent Taking Back Sunday album is 2023's 152.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.