Taking Back Sunday announces 20th anniversary '﻿Louder Now'﻿ reissue

'Louder Now' album artwork. (Craft Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Taking Back Sunday is making damn sure they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Louder Now.

The band has announced a deluxe reissue of their 2006 album, set to arrive Oct. 16 on vinyl and CD. The package includes the original record alongside the B-sides "Sleep" and "Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)."

Louder Now marked the third Taking Back Sunday album and spawned the hit "MakeDamnSure," as well as the single "Liar (It Takes One to Know One)."

The most recent Taking Back Sunday album is 2023's 152. They'll launch a U.S. tour alongside Thrice and Saves the Day in September.

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