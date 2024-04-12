Switchfoot's Jon Foreman releases new solo song, "I Propose a Toast"

Jon Foreman

By Josh Johnson

Switchfoot front man Jon Foreman has released a new song called "I Propose a Toast."

"'I Propose a Toast' is a song to be sung at the end of a beautiful night with friends," Foreman says. "It's a refrain born of the paradox of humanity: recognizing both the pain and the beauty. The darkness, and the light. I wanted a song that would embrace the truth of where we are, and the roads that brought us here."

"So I propose a toast: Here's to a love that transcends the distance between us," he adds. "And here's to fighting … side by side."

You can listen to "I Propose a Toast" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"I Propose a Toast" will appear on Foreman's upcoming solo album, In Bloom, due out May 31. It also includes the previously released title track.

Switchfoot, meanwhile, just announced a U.S. tour alongside Blue October and Matt Nathanson. The triple bill hits the road in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

