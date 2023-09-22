Sublime with Rome announces new EP, 'Tangerine Skies'

5 Music Incorporated

By Josh Johnson

Sublime with Rome has announced a new EP titled Tangerine Skies.

The set will arrive on November 3, and it includes the previously released Slightly Stoopid collaboration,"Cool & Collected," as well as the new song "All I Need," which you can listen to now via digital outlets.

"This song encapsulates the idea of embracing your current life circumstances with confidence, trusting that the positivity you put out into the world will come back to you," Sublime with Rome says of "All I Need."

Tangerine Skies follows Sublime with Rome's 2019 album, Blessings.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!