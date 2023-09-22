Sublime with Rome announces new EP, 'Tangerine Skies'

Sublime with Rome has announced a new EP titled Tangerine Skies.

The set will arrive on November 3, and it includes the previously released Slightly Stoopid collaboration,"Cool & Collected," as well as the new song "All I Need," which you can listen to now via digital outlets.

"This song encapsulates the idea of embracing your current life circumstances with confidence, trusting that the positivity you put out into the world will come back to you," Sublime with Rome says of "All I Need."

Tangerine Skies follows Sublime with Rome's 2019 album, Blessings.

