Sublime with Rome announces livestream from final tour

Sublime with Rome has announced a livestream for a show on their final tour.

The Sublime offshoot's performance at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 27 will stream via the platform Veeps. Tickets are available now via Veeps.com/sublimewithrome.

Sublime with Rome formed in 2009 with vocalist/guitarist Rome Ramirez joining original Sublime members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh in place of late frontman Bradley Nowell. Following news that Wilson and Gaugh had reformed Sublime with Bradley's son Jakob Nowell, Sublime with Rome confirmed that their 2024 tour would be their last.

Notably, the final Sublime with Rome tour won't feature any Sublime members. Gaugh left Sublime with Rome in 2011, while Wilson announced in February that he wouldn't be taking part in the tour.

Meanwhile, the reformed Sublime is set to perform at Coachella, taking place April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.