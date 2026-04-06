The Strokes to release new album 'Reality Awaits' in the summer

The Strokes have announced a new album called Reality Awaits.
The seventh studio effort from Julian Casablancas and company, and their first since 2020's The New Abnormal, is due out in the summer, according to a video posted to the band's Instagram.
Said video begins with an image of a car as the screen reads, "In The Flesh, It's Even Sexier."
"Reality Awaits The new album by The Strokes," the video continues. "Out this summer."
The Strokes just performed in San Francisco on Saturday and will play another show there on Monday ahead of their Saturday set at Coachella. Their upcoming live schedule also includes Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Just Live Heaven and Shaky Knees, among other festivals.
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