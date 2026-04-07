The Strokes officially premiere 'Going Shopping' single + detail ﻿'Reality Awaits﻿' album

The Strokes have officially premiered a new single called "Going Shopping."

As previously reported, Julian Casablancas and company debuted the track live Monday during a show in San Francisco. They also apparently sent it to select fans in the mail on a cassette tape.

"Going Shopping" is the first single from the upcoming Strokes album, Reality Awaits, which now has an official drop date after previously being set for a summer release. The follow-up to 2020's The New Abnormal will arrive on June 26.

The Strokes will perform at Coachella on Saturday. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Just Live Heaven and Shaky Knees festivals.

Here's the Reality Awaits track list:

"Psycho S***"

"Dine N'Dash"

"Lonely in the Future"

"Falling out of Love"

"Going to Babble On"

"Going Shopping"

"Liar's Remorse"

"The Fruits of Conquest"

"Pros and Cons"

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