The Strokes announce hometown NYC show

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs at Nissan Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

When The Strokes announced a U.S. tour in April, the schedule didn't include a stop in the band's hometown of New York City. Now, that oversight has been rectified.

Julian Casablancas and company will headline Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, on Oct. 2. The bill will also include fellow NYC indie staple TV on the Radio, as well as Beach House and Fcukers.

You can register now for a presale happening June 17 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit NYC.TheStrokes.com.

The Strokes' tour launches Friday with a set at Bonnaroo. They'll be supporting their upcoming album, Reality Awaits, due out June 26.

If you attend any of the shows, you may not see guitarist Nick Valensi onstage. The Strokes announced in May that Valensi was "taking a temporary break" from touring.

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