St. Vincent announces tour + releases new song, "Flea"

St. Vincent has announced a U.S. tour in support of her upcoming album, All Born Screaming.

The headlining outing will begin with two California shows in May before picking up again August 8 in Bend, Oregon. It concludes September 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Presales begin Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ILoveStVincent.com.

Along with the tour news, St. Vincent has dropped a new All Born Screaming song called "Flea." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

All Born Screaming, the follow-up to 2021's Daddy's Home, drops April 26 and includes the lead single, "Broken Man." It also features contributions from Dave Grohl.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.