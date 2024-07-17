Soul Asylum announces new album, ﻿'Slowly But Shirley'

Blue Élan Records

By Josh Johnson

Soul Asylum has announced a new album called Slowly But Shirley.

The 13th studio effort from the "Runaway Train" rockers is due out in the fall. The title is a reference to drag racer Shirley "Cha Cha" Muldowney.

"When I was a kid, I loved drag racing," says frontman Dave Pirner. "[Muldowney] was the first woman of drag race. It meant a lot to me that she was willing to stand up against all these men in racing. My manager called her up, and she gave us her blessing, which means a whole lot to me because she was a childhood hero."

You can listen to the first single, "High Road," now via digital outlets.

Soul Asylum will be touring the U.S. alongside Stone Temple Pilots and Live starting in August.

Here's the Slowly But Shirley track list:

"The Only Thing I'm Missing"
"High Road"
"You Don't Know Me"
"Freeloader"
"Tryin' Man"
"Freak Accident"
"If You Want It Back"
"Waiting on the Lord"
"Trial By Fire"
"Makin' Plans"
"Sucker Maker"
"High & Dry"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!