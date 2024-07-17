Soul Asylum announces new album, ﻿'Slowly But Shirley'

Soul Asylum has announced a new album called Slowly But Shirley.

The 13th studio effort from the "Runaway Train" rockers is due out in the fall. The title is a reference to drag racer Shirley "Cha Cha" Muldowney.

"When I was a kid, I loved drag racing," says frontman Dave Pirner. "[Muldowney] was the first woman of drag race. It meant a lot to me that she was willing to stand up against all these men in racing. My manager called her up, and she gave us her blessing, which means a whole lot to me because she was a childhood hero."

You can listen to the first single, "High Road," now via digital outlets.

Soul Asylum will be touring the U.S. alongside Stone Temple Pilots and Live starting in August.

Here's the Slowly But Shirley track list:

"The Only Thing I'm Missing"

"High Road"

"You Don't Know Me"

"Freeloader"

"Tryin' Man"

"Freak Accident"

"If You Want It Back"

"Waiting on the Lord"

"Trial By Fire"

"Makin' Plans"

"Sucker Maker"

"High & Dry"

