Soul Asylum shares 'Misery' recording from upcoming ﻿'MPLS Unplugged'﻿ album

Soul Asylum has shared a new acoustic version of their '90s hit "Misery," recorded for the upcoming live album MPLS Unplugged.

MPLS Unplugged captures Soul Asylum's 2023 concert at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1993 performance on MTV Unplugged.

"In this new version, the song opens up—less tightly wound, more reflective—allowing its melody and mood to stretch into something warmer and more nuanced," a press release says of the "Misery" recording.

MPLS Unplugged also includes renditions of songs "Runaway Train," "Black Gold" and "Somebody to Shove."

You can see Soul Asylum perform unplugged in person on their upcoming acoustic tour, launching in April.

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