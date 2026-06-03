Soul Asylum releases 'What Will Become of Me' from upcoming 'MPLS Unplugged' album

"What Will Become of Me" from 'MPLS Unplugged' single artwork. (Blue Élan Records)
By Jill Lances

Soul Asylum has released another track off their upcoming album, MPLS Unplugged, dropping Aug. 28.

The latest is a recording of the track "What Will Become of Me," a fan favorite that was first performed live in 1995 and has been part of their sets for years, though it's never officially released on an album.

"What Will Become of Me" is available now via digital outlets.

MPLS Unplugged captures Soul Asylum's 2023 concert at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1993 performance on MTV Unplugged.

Soul Asylum has also announced a new world tour that hits North America starting June 13 in Oroville, California, and runs through Aug, 27 in Winnipeg, Canada. They will join the Live on their South American tour, starting Sept. 13 in Santiago, Chile.

A complete list of dates can be found at SoulAsylum.com.

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