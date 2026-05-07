Sombr to perform at 2026 American Music Awards

Sombr will be performing at the 2026 American Music Awards.

The "back to friends" artist joins the lineup alongside the previously announced Twenty One Pilots, who've now been confirmed to be playing their single "Drag Path" during the show.

Other announced AMA performers include Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, Riley Green and Teddy Swims.

The 2026 AMAs will air May 25 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Sombr is nominated for seven awards, which is tied for second-most among all nominees.

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