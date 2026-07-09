Sombr, Lola Young invited to join Recording Academy

Sombr performs onstage during the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Sombr and Lola Young are among the artists who have been invited to join the Recording Academy.

Becoming a Recording Academy member will grant inductees "access to mentorship, professional development and networking opportunities designed to support their creative and professional journeys," according to a press release. Those who become voting members of the Recording Academy will be eligible to vote for the Grammys.

"I'm extremely honored to be part of the Recording Academy's 2026 New Member Class," says sombr. "Being nominated for Best New Artist and getting the chance to perform on the Grammy stage were moments I'll never forget. It's inspiring to be surrounded by so many artists I admire, and I’m excited to be part of a community that supports artists and songwriting."

"I am so happy to be part of the Recording Academy New Member Class of 2026," Young says. "As a recording artist, I believe the Grammys represent the most prestigious award you can receive. Being a member now means I am part of a community of incredibly talented people who champion real musicianship, diversity, and legacy."

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