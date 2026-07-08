Social Distortion premieres video for ﻿'Born to Kill﻿' track 'Tonight'

SOCIAL DISTORTION Social Distortion performs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Social Distortion has premiered the video for "Tonight," a track off the band's new album, Born to Kill.

The clip follows a young couple as they hang around town in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in between footage of frontman Mike Ness strumming an acoustic guitar. Half of the couple is played by Ness' son, Johnny Angel Rios-Ness.

"The two generations deliver star turns, weaving Ness' riveting performance with a narrative inspired by the song's tribute to his wife of more than three decades, Christine," a press release reads.

You can watch the "Tonight" video on YouTube.

Born to Kill, which dropped in May, marks the first Social D album in 15 years. The record's title track was released as its lead single.

Social Distortion will launch a North American headlining tour July 17 in Montreal.

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