So very special: Radiohead's "Creep" video hits 1 billion YouTube views

Thom Yorke may feel that "I don't belong here" on Radiohead's breakout hit "Creep," but its video most definitely belongs to YouTube's billion views club.

The clip has officially passed the 1 billion views milestone, making it the first Radiohead visual to achieve that feat.

"Creep" was released as Radiohead's debut single in 1992. It joins a number of other '90s videos with at least 1 billion YouTube views, including Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Guns N' Roses' "November Rain," AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters," R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion" and The Cranberries' "Zombie."

As Radiohead's career went on, they distanced themselves from "Creep" and stopped playing it live as frequently. After going seven years without performing it, "Creep" returned to Radiohead's set list in 2016.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

