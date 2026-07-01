Snow Patrol premieres new song 'These Alarms' with Kylie Minogue

Snow Patrol is going from "Chasing Cars" to singing with pop stars.

The band has premiered a new song called "These Alarms," which features "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer Kylie Minogue. The track definitely has more of a dance-y vibe than you might expect from Snow Patrol, and even ventures into disco sounds at times.

"We are delighted that 'These Alarms,' our song with the awesome Kylie Minogue, is out now," Snow Patrol says. "We hope you like it. We're really excited for you to hear it."

"These Alarms" follows Snow Patrol's 2024 album, The Forest Is the Path. The band is also putting out a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2006 album, Eyes Open, which features the aforementioned "Chasing Cars," on July 24.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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