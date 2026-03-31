The Smashing Pumpkins, Morrissey, Bad Religion playing 2026 Darker Waves festival

Artists including The Smashing Pumpkins, Morrissey and Bad Religion are playing the 2026 Darker Waves festival, taking place Nov. 14 in Huntington Beach, California.

The bill, which mostly focuses on '80s and '90s alternative music, also includes Simple Minds, Adam Ant, The Psychedelic Furs, Soft Cell, The Damned, Manic Street Preachers, Gary Numan, Silversun Pickups, Buzzcocks, EMF and Spacehog.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public an hour later at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DarkerWavesFest.com.

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