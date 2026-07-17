Slightly Stoopid goes 'Backseat Drivin'' with Wiz Khalifa and G. Love on new song

Slightly Stoopid has premiered a new song called "Backseat Drivin'."

The track features rapper Wiz Khalifa and frequent Stoopid collaborator G. Love.

"'Backseat Drivin'' is all about the carefree spirit of summer, cramming into your best friend's car with the music turned all the way up, chasing waves at the beach, and ending the night at house parties that somehow last until sunrise," the "Closer to the Sun" band says in a statement. "It's about making memories, embracing the adventure, and always looking for the next good time. We hope everyone enjoys the ride."

"Backseat Drivin'" follows the 2025 singles "Step into the Sun," "The Upside Down" and "Shine for You." The tracks are set to appear on the upcoming 10th Slightly Stoopid album, the follow-up to 2018's Everyday Life, Everyday People.

Slightly Stoopid will launch their U.S. summer headlining tour July 23 in Cleveland.

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