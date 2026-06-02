Slightly Stoopid announces details of 12th Closer to the Sun destination event

Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid performs onstage during Concerts In Your Car's Slightly Stoopid's Drive-In Concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on October 09, 2020 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Slightly Stoopid has announced details of the 12th edition of their three-day Closer to the Sun destination music event.

The band is scheduled to play three shows at the festival, taking place Jan. 9-13, 2027, at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

The lineup also includes reggae artists Stick Figure and rapper Wiz Khalifa, along with Iration, SOJA, The Movement, Tribal Seeds, Little Stranger and The Hip.

In addition to music, the weekend includes curated activities like workshops, morning yoga and a basketball invitational.

Packages go on sale to returning Closer to the Sun guests June 9, with remaining rooms open to the general public starting June 10. More info and a complete lineup can be found at closertothesun.com.

Next up, Slightly Stoopid will headline their inaugural Field of Dreamz festival on June 13 in their hometown of San Diego. They will also kick off a summer tour on July 23 in Cleveland, wrapping up Aug. 23 in St. Augustine, Florida.

A complete list of dates can be found at SlightlyStoopid.com.

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