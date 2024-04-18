Silversun Pickups premiere "We Won't Come Out" video + announce new tour dates

Silversun Pickups have premiered the video for "We Won't Come Out," a track off their latest album, 2022's Physical Thrills.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features footage of front man Brian Aubert from a recent trip to Iceland.

"I've always been fascinated by Huldufólk, or hidden people, in Iceland folklore," says director Michael Feerick. "The idea of these human-like beings that live in a parallel world, reluctant to be seen, just seemed to gel with the song so well. I tried to edit it so that you get a sense that they're there in the shadows, you see their footprints in the snow etc."

Feerick adds, "It was kind of magical that this confluence of different things coming together allowed us to make the video there and really lean into how desolate and distinctly non-LA the scenery is!"

The debut of the "We Won't Come Out" video coincides with the launch of SSPU's spring U.S. tour, which begins Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado. The band has also announced a new batch of tour dates, running from June 6 in Las Vegas to June 29 in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins April 23 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SilversunPickups.com.

