Silversun Pickups perform for striking actors & writers in Los Angeles

Silversun Pickups are showing their support for the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike.

The "Lazy Eye" rockers joined picketing actors and writers outside the Disney lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 3. They were invited by Dailyn Rodriguez and Matthew Lieberman, co-showrunner and co-executive producer, respectively, of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer series, for which SSPU recently covered Joe Jackson's "I'm the Man" and Yoko Ono's "Move on Fast."

"I feel like everyone in the world should be joining these protests, it's not just about the writers," says frontman Brian Aubert. "It's like the ending of monopoly, one person wins and everyone else loses. You either play ball with the people who are asking for fairness, they're not asking for much, just fairness, and if you don't react to that, Versailles happens, so be careful."

Other musicians who've performed in support of the strike include Imagine Dragons and Weezer.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

