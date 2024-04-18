Shinedown collaboration with Jelly Roll "might be in the works"

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Shinedown's Brent Smith and Jelly Roll go way back, and their friendship may extend to the studio.

In an interview with the Spout podcast, Smith was asked whether Shinedown would ever collaborate with the "Need a Favor" artist.

"Hundred percent," Smith replies. "It might be in the works."

Smith adds, "I don't know what I'm talking about right now," but smiles, "You never know!'

Jelly Roll has previously called Smith a mentor and "one of my best friends."

"We just have a mutual love for one another," Smith says of his relationship with Jelly Roll. "This man is the real thing on so many different levels, could not be a more genuine individual. Talented as all get out."

"I'm so proud of that guy," he continues. "I love his success and I love watching it."

