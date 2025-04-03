Shinedown premieres 'Dance, Kid, Dance' video

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has premiered the video for their new single, "Dance, Kid, Dance."

The clip opens up by quoting Kurt Cobain's lyrics from the chorus of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" before transporting you to a warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, where Brent Smith and company are surrounded by dancers.

"For the video, we really wanted to focus on the dancers," Smith says. "Every one of them brought so much energy to the set, and it was amazing to watch and be a part of. The song doesn't let up, so it was super important that our performance as a band matched the intensity of the choreography."
"When it came to the location, everyone agreed that NYC was the place," he continues. "The backdrop of the city, and the authenticity of the dance culture was extremely important. One of the coolest things about the video for us as a band, is that every time you watch it you see something new, and exciting. We had an absolute blast making it and we hope the fans love it as much as we do."

You can watch the "Dance, Kid, Dance" video on YouTube.

The song "Dance, Kid, Dance" premiered in January alongside another single, "Three Six Five." They follow Shinedown's latest album, Planet Zero.

Shinedown will launch their Dance, Kid, Dance U.S. tour April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa. Depending on the date, the bill will also include either Beartooth or Bush.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

