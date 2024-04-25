Shinedown performing at 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown will be among the performers at the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala.

The inaugural event takes place May 21 in Los Angeles and will honor the incoming class of Grammy Hall of Fame recordings. Among the 2024 inductees is Guns N' Roses' classic 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction.

Shinedown name-checks a non-Appetite GN'R tune, "November Rain," on their "A Symptom of Being Human" single.

Other Grammy Hall of Fame Gala performers include Andra Day, Ravyn Lenae and The War and Treaty. For more info, visit Grammy.com.

