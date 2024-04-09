Seth Meyers says Bono called him out for jokes about failed 'Spider-Man' musical

While U2 frontman Bono seems to have a good sense of humor, apparently it only goes so far, as comedian Seth Meyers found out when he made one too many jokes about the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, which Bono and The Edge wrote the music and lyrics for.

In the new The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast, Meyers recounts getting called out by Bono for harping on the failed musical, which closed in 2014 after losing millions of dollars.

"This might already be lost to history, but in the early runs of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a lot of Spider-Men were falling from the rafters and hurting themselves super bad," Meyers recalled. "Living in New York City at the time, that was pretty much all that the New York Post was writing about."

Meyers noted he was "completely enamored with the story" and wrote "way too many sketches" about it for Saturday Night Live, which Bono wasn't too happy about.

“I got an email from Bono — this is not a joke — inviting me to the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,’” Meyers said. “He said something along the lines of, ‘You’ve had your fun. You’ve told your jokes. Now come see the real thing.’”

Meyers wound up going opening night and says he didn't witness any injured actors.

“Everybody walked out as they entered,” he said. “I will say, half of the audience — and I’m not going to say which half I was in — I think was a little bummed out that nobody fell from the rafters.”

The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast has Meyers, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone reflecting on the popular SNL Digital Shorts put out by Lonely Island. A new episode airs every Monday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.