Say Anything announces collaborative '﻿Cherry Soda﻿' album with Wavves

Say Anything has announced a new album called Cherry Soda in collaboration with the band Wavves.

The record is due out Sept. 18. Lead single "Deathx1k" is out now alongside a claymation video, which you can watch on YouTube.

"We kind of wrote to each other's situations," Say Anything's Max Bemis says of working with Wavves frontman Nathan Williams. "We're both very different people, but we get along really well. As writers, we pushed ourselves. He became more emo and I became more Wavves-y."

"I think we brought out some of the stuff that isn't most obvious in each other," Bemis continues. "I may be singing stuff that sounds kind of bleak, but that's kind of like Nate's whole shtick, although he's actually a very sweet, sensitive guy."

Here's the Cherry Soda track list:

"Keep What Hurts"

"Deathx1k"

"Gone Away"

"So Low"

"Still Alive"

"Cherry Soda"

"Sell You Hope"

"Litterbug"

"Pretend Again"

"Pinesol"

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