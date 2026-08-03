Sam Fender joins Olivia Dean for 'Rein Me In' at Lollapalooza

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean accept the Song of the Year Award for “Rein Me In” on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sam Fender made a surprise appearance during Olivia Dean's headlining set at Lollapalooza on Saturday for a joint performance of "Rein Me In."

The rendition marked the first time Fender and Dean have played the song together in the U.S.

"@lollapalooza that was mega," Fender wrote in an Instagram post alongside footage of the performance. "Thank you for having us @oliviadeano."

The performance comes after "Rein Me In" broke a 73-year-old British chart record in becoming the longest-running #1 single in the history of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. The track has led the ranking for 19 weeks.

"Rein Me In" originally appeared on Fender's 2025 album, People Watching. The duet version with Dean was later released as part of the deluxe version of the record.

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