Role Model among 2025 'Variety' Hitmakers honorees

ROLE MODEL Role Model on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Role Model is among the 2025 Variety Hitmakers honorees.

The "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" artist will receive the Triple Threat of the Year Award, which recognizes not only his musical achievements, but his other artistic endeavors, including his acting work.

The Marías will also be honored with the Anti-Hit Hitmakers of the Year Award for having "enormous hits with songs that are well outside the pop mainstream," says Variety executive music editor Jem Aswad.

The 2025 Variety Hitmakers ceremony will take place Saturday in Los Angeles.

