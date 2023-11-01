Rage Against the Machine fan Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Rock Hall induction ceremony

Will Olivia Rodrigo be honoring Rage Against the Machine at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

You may recall that the "vampire" star told Rolling Stone that the "Killing in the Name" outfit was her "favorite band right now" and was upset that she wouldn't be able to attend the induction ceremony due to an "immovable schedule conflict."

"I am literally going to cry myself to sleep about it," Rodrigo said.

Well, it appears that whatever that conflict was has now been resolved, as the Rock Hall announced on Wednesday, November 1, that Rodrigo will be performing during the induction, which takes place Friday, November 3, in Brooklyn, New York.

The Rock Hall doesn't mention for whom or what Rodrigo will be playing, only that she "will perform with one of her heroes."

In addition to Rage, Rodrigo's also shared love for another 2023 inductee: Sheryl Crow. When the two performed Crow's "If It Makes Me Happy" together in September, Rodrigo shared, "Sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow!!!! What an honor!!!!"

The 2023 Rock Hall inductees include Rage, Crow, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael and The Spinners. Previously announced performers and presenters include Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Ice-T, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, Sia, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., New Edition and St. Vincent.

You can watch the ceremony streaming live starting at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+. A highlights special will air January 1 on ABC.

