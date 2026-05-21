Radiohead's Thom Yorke receives special distinction at 2026 Ivor Novello Awards

Thom Yorke Performs In Sydney Thom Yorke performs at Sydney Opera House on November 01, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Nina Franova/WireImage) (Nina Franova/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Thom Yorke received a special distinction at the 2026 Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate the best in British and Irish songwriting.

The Radiohead frontman was inducted into the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy during the ceremony, which took place Thursday.

"One of songwriting's highest honours, an Academy Fellowship celebrates the highest excellence and impact in the art and craft of music creation," reads a post on the Ivors Instagram. "Regarded as one of the defining songwriters of his generation, Thom is known for extraordinary craft in music creation with Radiohead and across his solo career."

Pop star Harry Styles presented Yorke with the award, and in footage of his remarks, he calls Radiohead his favorite band.

Other 2026 Ivors winners include Sam Fender for songwriter of the year and Lola Young's "Messy" for most performed work. 4 Non Blondes' Linda Perry received the Special International Award.

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