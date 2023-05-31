Queens of the Stone Age drop new 'In Times New Roman…' track “Carnavoyeur”

Queens of the Stone Age have shared another new song from their upcoming album, In Times New Roman..., which drops June 16. The latest is the track "Carnavoyeur," which they say "must be heard to be believed."

"Carnavoyeur" is the second single from In Times New Roman..., following "Emotion Sickness," which they released earlier this month.

The record is QotSA's first album since 2017 Villains and is available for preorder now.

QotSA is set to play several festivals this summer in support of the new release. They hit the stage last weekend at both Boston Calling and Sonic Temple, where they treated fans to such classics as “No One Knows,” “Little Sister” and more.

Their next show is happening July 16 at the Southside Festival in Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany, and they were recently added to England's Glastonbury Festival, which is happening July 25. A complete list of tour dates can be found at qotsa.com.

