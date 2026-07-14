Queens of the Stone Age officially release 'Easy Street' single

Queens of the Stone Age have released a new song called "Easy Street."

You may recognize the track if you caught Josh Homme and company on their Catacombs tour, during which they first premiered "Easy Street" live in 2025.

The official studio version has now arrived and features guest vocals from Nikki Lane.

"It's kind of a funny song. It's like hitting your funny bone, where it's funny because it hurts and it hurts because it's funny. You're serious, but it's funny," Homme says in a statement. "We made it the way you'd make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren't great, but they're not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can't fake."

"It's not just about silliness," Homme adds. "It's about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable."

You can watch the "Easy Street" video streaming on YouTube.

"Easy Street" follows QotSA's 2023 album, In Times New Roman...

Queens of the Stone Age are currently on tour in Europe with System of a Down. They'll be touring the U.S. with Foo Fighters starting in August.

Homme, meanwhile, recently released collaborations with Mastodon and Shania Twain.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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