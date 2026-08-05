Queens of the Stone Age launch complaint hotline

Queens of the Stone Age are open to suggestions.
The "No One Knows" rockers have launched a hotline that you can call to express all of your QotSA-related complaints.
"You know better, now's your chance!" a video posted to the Queens Facebook declares. "No b******* too big no whiny too tiny. All complains are reviewed personally."
You can call the Queens of the Stone Age complaint hotline now at 760-437-1966.
Queens of the Stone Age are currently on tour with Foo Fighters, and just released a new song called "Easy Street" in July.
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