Prepare to feel All the Feelings on Metric's Canadian indie all-star tour

Metric performs at The Greek Theatre on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metric is hitting the road with fellow Canadian bands Broken Social Scene and Stars on the All the Feelings tour, kicking off Monday in Austin, Texas. As frontwoman Emily Haines tells ABC Audio, she expects the tour to live up to its name.

"I think it's gonna be as advertised: all the feelings," Haines says. "I think sonically, musically, it's a really interesting lineup, and for us to be able to bring these guys with us on this tour ... this is the absolute best."

Haines also hopes that the sentiment of the tour extends to those in the crowds.

"I'm hoping people will also look up their maybe long-lost friends and bring them out," she says.

In addition to being longtime friends, the members of Metric, Broken Social Scene and Stars have played in each other's bands. Haines, for example, sings on the beloved BSS song "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl."

When asked whether she plans to perform "Anthems" on the tour, Haines replies, "Oh, hell yeah!"

"That's my tune," she says. "I gotta do it, right?"

"There must be something primal and, like, meditative and, like, healing or something about certain songs, the way that they connect," Haines adds of the legacy of "Anthems." "I never could have predicted that that would happen with that song, and I'm just so happy it did."

The All the Feelings tour launches Monday in Austin. Metric's new album, Romanticize the Dive, is out now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.