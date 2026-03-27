Portugal. The Man unites with Marshmello on new song, 'Phoenix'

"Phoenix" single artwork. (Joytime Collective/broke records)
By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has released a new song called "Phoenix" in collaboration with hitmaking DJ Marshmello.

"Growing up in Alaska as the son of dog mushers, music never felt like a reachable world, so there's still a part of me that can't believe I get to work with people I've looked up to—especially someone like Marshmello," says PTM frontman John Gourley in a statement. "Working on 'Phoenix' with him was incredibly fun and easy, no ego, no overthinking—just chasing the feeling until it stuck."

Gourley adds, "The song's about that cycle—breaking down and coming back stronger—and I'm grateful for the trust and energy he brought into it."

Marshmello has previously collaborated with alternative artists including Bastille and CHVRCHES.

Portugal. The Man's most recent album is 2025's SHISH, which includes the single "Tanana."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!