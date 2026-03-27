Portugal. The Man unites with Marshmello on new song, 'Phoenix'

Portugal. The Man has released a new song called "Phoenix" in collaboration with hitmaking DJ Marshmello.

"Growing up in Alaska as the son of dog mushers, music never felt like a reachable world, so there's still a part of me that can't believe I get to work with people I've looked up to—especially someone like Marshmello," says PTM frontman John Gourley in a statement. "Working on 'Phoenix' with him was incredibly fun and easy, no ego, no overthinking—just chasing the feeling until it stuck."

Gourley adds, "The song's about that cycle—breaking down and coming back stronger—and I'm grateful for the trust and energy he brought into it."

Marshmello has previously collaborated with alternative artists including Bastille and CHVRCHES.

Portugal. The Man's most recent album is 2025's SHISH, which includes the single "Tanana."

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