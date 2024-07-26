Portugal. the Man, The Linda Lindas, The Interrupters featured on 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!' soundtrack

Bands including Portugal. the Man, The Linda Lindas and The Interrupters will be featured on the upcoming soundtrack to the Yo Gabba GabbaLand! show.

The album will be released Aug. 9, the same day Yo Gabba GabbaLand! premieres on Apple TV+. As previously reported, all three mentioned bands will be appearing on the series, which is inspired by the children's show Yo Gabba Gabba!

The Linda Lindas' contribution, a song called "I'm So Happy to Be Little," is out now via digital outlets.

"We've gone from being smaller, younger kids who watched Yo Gabba Gabba! to actually becoming characters in the show, which is so surreal!" The Linda Lindas say. "Singing a fun song about being little is perfect and something that a lot of us can relate to. Even though we're bigger now, we haven't grown out of Yo Gabba Gabba!, and neither should you."

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! will also feature an appearance by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

