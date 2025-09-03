Portishead contributes new recording of 'Roads' for Palestine benefit concert

Together for Palestine lineup poster. (Courtesy of Together for Palestine)

Portishead has recorded a new version of their Dummy song "Roads" for an upcoming benefit concert in support of Palestine, dubbed Together for Palestine.

The recording, described as a "special one-off performance," is accompanied by a string quartet. It will air during the concert, which the Portishead members are unable to attend in person.

"We are incredibly honored to stand in solidarity with Palestine and be part of this crucial event," Portishead says. "The genocide must stop."

Together for Palestine takes place Sept. 17 at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The bill also includes Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, Bastille and The xx's Jamie xx, actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Guy Pearce and Jameela Jamil, and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Portishead last performed live in 2022, which marked their first show in seven years. Frontwoman Beth Gibbons put out her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, in 2024.

