Portishead contributes new recording of 'Roads' for Palestine benefit concert

Together for Palestine lineup poster. (Courtesy of Together for Palestine)
By Josh Johnson

Portishead has recorded a new version of their Dummy song "Roads" for an upcoming benefit concert in support of Palestine, dubbed Together for Palestine.

The recording, described as a "special one-off performance," is accompanied by a string quartet. It will air during the concert, which the Portishead members are unable to attend in person.

"We are incredibly honored to stand in solidarity with Palestine and be part of this crucial event," Portishead says. "The genocide must stop."

Together for Palestine takes place Sept. 17 at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The bill also includes Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, Bastille and The xx's Jamie xx, actors Benedict CumberbatchGuy Pearce and Jameela Jamil, and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Portishead last performed live in 2022, which marked their first show in seven years. Frontwoman Beth Gibbons put out her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!