Portgual. The Man announces 15th anniversary ﻿'In the Mountain in the Cloud' ﻿reissue

'In the Mountain in the Cloud' album artwork. (Atlantic)
By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has announced a deluxe reissue of the band's 2011 album, In the Mountain in the Cloud, in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The expanded set is due July 17 and includes a collection of bonus remixes, live recordings and instrumentals.

You can listen to a remix of the single "Got It All (This Can't Be Living Now)" out now.

The original In the Mountain in the Cloud marked the sixth Portugal. The Man album, and marked their major label debut after signing with Atlantic Records.

The most recent Portugal. The Man album is 2025 SHISH. They'll be touring the U.S. alongside Muse starting in August.

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