Plain White T's announce Delilah vs Juliet tour with We the Kings

2025 Summerfest - Day 5 om Higgenson of Plain White T's performs onstage during day 5 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Joshua Applegate/Getty Images) (Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Plain White T's have announced a U.S. tour co-headlined by We the Kings.

The joint outing is dubbed the Delilah vs Juliet tour, named after the two bands' respective hits, "Hey There Delilah" and "Check Yes Juliet." It runs from Oct. 21 in Denver to Nov. 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The tour also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the 2005 Plain White T's album, which includes "Hey There Delilah."

"Fans are invited to relive the era dressed in their best Y2K or emo-inspired looks," a press release reads. "[Plain White T's] will be doing the same, throwing it back with the styles they rocked nearly two decades ago."

Tickets are on sale now. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PlainWhiteTs.com or WetheKingsMusic.com.

Both bands will also be playing the When We Were Young festival and Orlando Warped Tour.

