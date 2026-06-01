Phoebe Bridgers announces Madison Square Garden show

Phoebe Bridgers performs with boygenius at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Phoebe Bridgers is set to take the stage in New York City.

The singer will headline Madison Square Garden on Thursday, with registration for tickets open until 11:59 p.m. ET Monday.

The show will certainly be a bargain, with tickets ranging in price from $1 to $20. Proceeds will go to the Community Justice Exchange's Immigration Bond Freedom Fund, which works to release people from immigration detention while their cases are processed.

More information on the show and ticket registration can be found at PhoebeBridgers.com.

Bridgers made her solo return to the stage in early May with a show at The Liberty in Roswell, New Mexico. It was her first solo concert since finishing her tour in support of her latest album, 2020's Punisher, in 2023.

Following that tour, Bridgers toured with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus as boygenius in support of their debut full-length album, 2023's the record.

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