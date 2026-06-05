Phoebe Bridgers announces dates for The Lost Tour

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Following her acoustic concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden Thursday night, Phoebe Bridgers has announced she’s going on a new headlining tour.

Dubbed The Lost Tour, the North American leg with special guest Alex G kicks off Sept. 15 in Indianapolis. It will hit such cities as Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle and San Francisco before wrapping with two nights in Inglewood, California, Oct. 30 and 31.

Bridgers will then take the tour to the U.K. and Europe with support act Isaac Wood, starting Nov. 23 in Dublin, Ireland, and wrapping Dec. 12 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The tour will be Bridgers' first full band tour since The Reunion Tour wrapped in early 2023. She has already announced that no phones or other devices will be allowed, and all devices will be secured in Yondr pouches during her performance.

A presale registration is open until June 11, with the presale split into two days, June 9 and 10, ending on June 11 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

More info on the presale and a complete list of dates can be found on Bridger's website.

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