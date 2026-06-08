Phoebe Bridgers adds dates to North American Lost Tour

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Phoebe Bridgers performs during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Phoebe Bridgers has added more dates to the North American leg of her upcoming Lost Tour, kicking off in September.

The newly announced performances include extra shows in Indianapolis, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bridgers' website.

The initial Lost Tour announcement followed Bridgers' run of pop-up performances, which culminated with a surprise show at New York City's Madison Square Garden earlier in June. Those shows marked Bridgers' first solo concerts in three years.

As previously reported, attendees of the Lost Tour will be required to secure their phones and any other recording or filming devices in Yondr pouches during the show.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!