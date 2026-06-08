Phoebe Bridgers adds dates to North American Lost Tour

Phoebe Bridgers performs during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Phoebe Bridgers has added more dates to the North American leg of her upcoming Lost Tour, kicking off in September.

The newly announced performances include extra shows in Indianapolis, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bridgers' website.

The initial Lost Tour announcement followed Bridgers' run of pop-up performances, which culminated with a surprise show at New York City's Madison Square Garden earlier in June. Those shows marked Bridgers' first solo concerts in three years.

As previously reported, attendees of the Lost Tour will be required to secure their phones and any other recording or filming devices in Yondr pouches during the show.

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