Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Oasis among the 2026 Rock Hall inductees

Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden and Oasis are among the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, announced Monday during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol.

Also getting into the Rock Hall this year are new wave pioneers Joy Division/New Order, British soul group Sade, the late R&B singer Luther Vandross and rappers Wu-Tang Clan.

This will be Collins' second induction into the Hall of Fame; he was previously inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis. Idol is getting in on his second nomination; he was previously nominated in 2025. Maiden and Oasis are getting in on their third nominations.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music's highest honor," says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony - it’s going to be an unforgettable night."

Being inducted as recipients of the Early Influence award this year will be late country-rock star Gram Parsons, rappers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte, the late Cuban singer Celia Cruz and late Afrobeat artist Fela Kuti. Musical Excellence inductees include producers Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin, with the late Ed Sullivan being honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2026 nominees who didn’t get in this year are The Black Crowes, INXS, Mariah Carey, Pink, New Edition, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, Shakira and the late Jeff Buckley.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will be taped for broadcast in December on ABC and Disney+.

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