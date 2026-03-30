Pavement headlining Make the World Better concert in Philadelphia

Stephen Malkmus of Pavement performs at Fray Nana stadium on November 1, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Pavement will be headlining the Make the World Better concert in Philadelphia on July 24.

The show will support the organization Make the World Better, which was founded by former NFL and Philadelphia Eagles player Connor Barwin in an effort to revitalize local public spaces.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Philly concert falls in the middle of Pavement's previously announced U.S. summer tour, launching in July.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PavementBand.com.

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