Pavement headlining Make the World Better concert in Philadelphia

'Festival Hipnosis 2025' - Day 1 Stephen Malkmus of Pavement performs at Fray Nana stadium on November 1, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Pavement will be headlining the Make the World Better concert in Philadelphia on July 24.

The show will support the organization Make the World Better, which was founded by former NFL and Philadelphia Eagles player Connor Barwin in an effort to revitalize local public spaces.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Philly concert falls in the middle of Pavement's previously announced U.S. summer tour, launching in July.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PavementBand.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!