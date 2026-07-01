Paramore's Zac Farro announces ﻿'Operator - Live in Studio' ﻿album

'Operator - Live In Studio' album artwork. (Congrats Records)
By Josh Johnson

Paramore drummer Zac Farro will release an album called Operator - Live in Studio on July 17.

As its title suggests, the record consists of live in-studio renditions of each song off Farro's debut solo album, 2025's Operator.

"Translating Operator to a live setting was a crucial part of sharing the album for me, I wanted every moment of the record to shine," Farro says in a statement. "There is nothing quite like the experience of musicians sharing the stage and hearing what each individual performance adds to the show."

Each track will be accompanied by an in-studio video. You can watch the performance of the song "Operator" streaming now on YouTube.

Paramore released their most recent album, This Is Why, in 2023. The band is currently on a break while frontwoman Hayley Williams tours in support of her 2025 solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

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