Paramore cancels show after social media wipe

OK, what's really going on with Paramore?

We previously asked that question in December after the "Misery Business" outfit wiped all of their social media profile photos and replaced them with the grey default image. Now, they've thrown more fuel into the speculation fire after canceling an upcoming performance.

In a post to their Instagram Story on Thursday, January 4, Paramore writes that they are pulling out of a January radio festival "due to unforeseen circumstances."

"The band apologizes for any inconvenience," the post reads.

While an artist wiping their social media certainly isn't unheard of, and is often used as a marketing tool to promote an upcoming release, Paramore canceling a show adds an extra layer of mystery as to what's going on.

Notably, all this comes after a recent Paramore interview with Uproxx, which reported, "As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty." The very next sentence, though, reads, "But one thing's for sure -- they're still going to be together, and they're still going to keep having fun."

"The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community," frontwoman Hayley Williams said, to which drummer Zac Farro added, "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world."

Paramore had an eventful 2023, releasing and touring behind their first new album in six years, This Is Why. In 2024, they're set to open for the U.K. and European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

