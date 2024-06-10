Our Lady Peace performing free concert ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs game

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Our Lady Peace is headlining a free concert amid the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

The "Clumsy" rockers will perform ahead of Game 3 of the finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The set takes place outside the Oilers' Rogers Place arena and will be open to the public.

For more info, visit NHL.com.

OLP, of course, hails from Canada, though they formed in Toronto, on the other side of the country from Edmonton. While the Toronto Maple Leafs made the Stanley Cup playoffs, they lost in the first round.

If you're a U.S. OLP fan, you can catch them opening for two California dates on Stone Temple Pilots and Live's co-headlining tour in August.

