'Omar and Cedric'﻿ documentary about The Mars Volta & At the Drive-In bandmates to premiere in October

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The long relationship between The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In bandmates Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala will be explored in a new documentary.

The film, titled Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, is told through several decades' worth of footage shot by Rodríguez-López. It's set to premiere at London's Raindance Film Festival on October 28.

You can watch a trailer for Omar and Cedric streaming now on YouTube.

Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala met while growing up in El Paso, Texas, and they started playing together in At the Drive-In in the '90s. After At the Drive-In broke up, they formed The Mars Volta in 2001. They also played together in the band Antemasque.

The Mars Volta, meanwhile, is set to launch a U.S. tour Wednesday, September 13, in Minneapolis.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

