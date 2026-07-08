OK Go announces deluxe 21st anniversary 'Oh No' reissue

OK Go has announced a deluxe reissue of the band's 2005 album, Oh No, in honor of its 21st anniversary.

The expanded set, dubbed Oh No (Extra Nice Edition), is due out Aug. 28. It includes various B-sides, acoustic recordings and live tracks.

The original Oh No spawned the single "Here It Goes Again," which went viral thanks to its accompanying video, which featured the OK Go members dancing on treadmills.

"Spending our lives chasing ideas simply because they're inspiring or beautiful is something we all dream of when we're young," frontman Damian Kulash says in a statement. "A few people are lucky enough to get a shot at it, but it almost always gives way to other agendas and more practical concerns. To be midlife and spending our days in pursuit of wonder or spectacle or catharsis simply for their own sake… it's such a privilege, such a gift."

OK Go's most recent album is 2025's And the Adjacent Possible, which marked their first record in 11 years.

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